New Co-op store plans for Rothwell North as retailer looks to expand into town urban extension

Plans have been submitted for a new Central Co-op store that has been proposed for a site next to a GP surgery and a secondary school in Rothwell.

If granted the retail store would be built on the land to the north of Rothwell Medical Centre, at the junction of Fallow Road and Desborough Road – the B576.

The reserved matters application could see the development of the new shop and a car park becoming the fourth Central Co-op store in the immediate area with two in Desborough and one in the centre of Rothwell.

Application papers state: “The proposal comprises a new small-scale retail unit, with associated vehicle parking, cycle parking, and motorcycle parking, hard landscaping, creation of service yard and soft landscaping.

How the proposed Coop at the junction of Desborough Road and Fallow Road would look /Central Coop

"The proposal includes a new vehicular and pedestrian access.”

Open from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week, including bank holidays, the retail store will have a 280m² trading floor.

The planning application states: “The provision of the retail store will meet with the day-to-day needs of occupants of the development without adversely affecting the town centre of Rothwell.

“The overall scale, layout and design of the development, modern low height retail design is considered to accord with design expectations in Plan policies.

An artist's impression of the new proposed Central Coop in Rothwell/Central Coop

“The economic advantages of the proposed development will bring to the area will include increased employment opportunities and generating additional expenditure within the local area.

“The building adopts a clean and modern architectural style, with a restrained and tactile palette of materials that responds to both operational requirements and the aesthetic standards of the Co-op’s latest corporate branding.”

Shoppers will be able to access public transport with nearby bus stops for services between Kettering, Rothwell and Desborough,

Developers hope the potential increase in traffic to application site could be reduced by the ‘readily accessible pedestrian routes’ stating ‘potential harm to pedestrians’ walking to the shop ‘must be mitigated’.

They add: “Montsaye Academy backs onto the application site therefore careful consideration must be given to the construction delivery times to avoid peak school hours and increased safety during the proposed construction to mitigate potential anti-social behaviour out of construction hours.”

Parking at the site will be for 17 car parking bays including two accessible car spaces, one for parent and baby and one EV charging bay.

In addition to the above, there will be one motorcycle bay and five cycle hoops which can accommodate up to 10 bikes.

For more information on the plans go to North Northants Council’s planning portal and search for application NK/2025/0254.

Rothwell North is one of three Sustainable Urban Extensions allocated in the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy.

Outline planning permission was granted on November 5, 2018 for the development of 33.7 hectares of land for mixed residential (700 homes), employment, a local centre, open space and green infrastructure – and land for ‘education’ purposes.