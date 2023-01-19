A magic club is relocating to Corby, making it the town’s first ever official magic club.

The club will be re-opening on Tuesday, January 24 from 7.30pm until late in The Clansman pub in Danesholme, where it will be every other Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magic Room is a magic club that offers lectures, support and encouragement to people who want to engage in the art of performing.

The Magic Room re-opens Tuesday, January 24

The club was founded by Andrew Wookey, Matthew Garrett and Oliver Couchman, all professional magicians.

Andrew said: “You might be shocked to believe that Corby’s got a really high standard of some of the top magicians in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a sort of Corby magicians club but it was never anything official, so this is the first time something established has come along to really grow the art and show Corby what we can offer.”

At the re-opening, the club will have Guinness world record holder and speedcuber, George Scholey, hosting a one-off evening. George holds the record for the most rotating puzzle cubes solved in 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magic Room offers lectures, support, and encouragement to people who want to engage in the art of performing.

The club re-opening is an event open to the public to welcome people along to see what they are all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the re-opening, you will have to join the club in order to attend their meetings. This is to ensure that only those with a genuine interest in magic are privy to their secrets.

Subscription is £60 for 12 months. This gives you access to lectures from top magicians, public shows, club nights and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew said: “Not only do you learn how to do magic but also about people skills, showmanship, event management.”