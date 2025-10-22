New classroom block and sports pitch for Wellingborough secondary school after plans approved

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough has been given the go-ahead to build a new classroom block and adjoining multi-use games area (MUGA).

Plans, which were approved by North Northants Council on October 9, also include a new footpath, as well as a ‘simple’ expansion of the school’s nearby car park by 14 spaces.

A planning document reads: “The school currently lacks a dedicated area for outdoor football on a suitable playing surface. During periods of bad weather this activity is currently carried out on the existing tarmac netball courts.

“In order to enhance the sporting development of the pupils an all-weather facility for football use is required. Whilst the area of site in question may be laid to grass, it is not level and is not suitable for safe sporting use. As a result it is an area of the site that offers the opportunity for development and betterment of the potential sporting use.

The ground earmarked for the new artificial pitch is not used by the school for structured activity Image: Sursham Tompkins

"The provision of a levelled area for use as a MUGA would be extremely beneficial to both the school and the community.”

Wellingborough Town Council raised no objections to the proposal.

The artificial pitch would be built on ground not currently used by the school for structured activity as the grass it is set to be built on is not level, making it unsuitable for sports. The new facility at the school in The Pyghtle, Wellingborough would allow the area to be brought into regular use. The MUGA will be predominantly used for small-sided football PE sessions.

A planning document adds: “Other activities eg handball or general PE skills sessions may also take advantage of the all-weather nature of the facility but any alternative uses will be incidental to the primary football use.

"This will alleviate the demands that are currently placed on the tarmac netball courts, enhance the facilities and assist in delivering a more rounded sporting curriculum to the students.”

The detached classroom block, which will consist of six classrooms, two offices and storage across two storeys, is to be built on the northern part of the site to allow for ease of movement between it and existing school buildings.

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy’s sports facilities are regularly used by Wellingborough Town FC for its youth teams as well as on alternate Sundays for local Sunday league team, Queens Head FC.

Documents by Surshan Tompkins, on behalf of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, say the new artificial pitch will offer a ‘significant benefit’ to community football teams, as the new artificial all-weather pitch can be used during bad weather.

Read the full planning application online here, or by searching with the reference NW/25/00056/FUL on the North Northants Council planning portal.