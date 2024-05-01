New chapter for Rushden funnyman as he launches new pun-derful book full of family-friendly jokes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rushden-based entertainer has launched his very own joke book, ‘It’s a Punder Fool Life’, after honing his humerous craft on the UK punning scene.

Steve Thomson A.K.A Stevie Vegas has been sharing his jokes with the world on Twitter since 2016, bringing a smile a day to his followers, and has now taken the next step by publishing some of his material in the family-friendly book that he is now selling on Amazon.

He said: “I’ve bought 30 to keep here just because I know friends and family want one. With this book I’ve got something I’m proud of and that I can take around and sell personally. If it does take off then it could be a nice little residual.”

Steve Thomson A.K.A Stevie Vegas has launched his first book

Steve’s sense of humour has carried him to all manner of weird and wonderful events, and he’ll soon be making his way to the Edinburgh Fringe 2024 as part of the ‘UK Pun Off” for 10 days.

He may be an entertainer first and foremost, making people smile using his juggling, magic, and circus skills since 2001, but comedy is something that he has found success with, as a four-time winner of the aforementioned UK Pun-Off, even reaching the quarter finals of the UK Pun Championships.

Steve added: "The fantastic thing is the joke writing is purely a hobby and when I’m appearing at all these pun competitions I’m doing so as a super fan. I’m just happy to be there and considered in the room with these other people. If I then go on and win I’m ecstatic, but it’s just the experience of being part of it.

"Other comedians might be thinking they really need to make a good impression because after the show they’re going to try and get people to their shows. So long as it can still continue to be a hobby, we’ll just see where it takes us.”

Steve admits that the process has been a ‘learning experience’ to better understand the process of self-publishing, and intends to use the knowledge and know-how to become better equipped to release future books.

His next will be about rules and strategies for board games set to release some time in the summer. Steve isn’t discounting the possibility of a follow-up joke book, as he notes that he’s thought up more than enough one-liners to warrant something new.

I guess you could say that Steve’s got the spine to cover even more content(s).