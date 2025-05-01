New chapter for Irchester school as pupils set to benefit from new library
Leaders at the School Lane premises were looking to ‘modernise’ the library in the hope of helping to improve the children’s enjoyment in reading and proficiency in writing.
The opening on Friday, April 25, was attended by poet and author, Giovanni ‘Spoz’ Esposito and Wellingborough mayor, Jon-Paul Carr.
Simon Anderson, headteacher at Irchester Community Primary, said: "The library gives a space for the children to lose themselves in books, which will allow them to experience the creativity of not only reading, but writing as well.
"It’s incredible, we’re really proud of it.
“The children are very pleased with the outcome, they love it. It’s a stunning looking space that the children can enjoy time in.
"It’s a community effort.”
The renovation took three days during the half-term, dismantling the old and installing the new, while having to re-categorise the school’s entire collection. The space was then decorated to feature new seating, bookshelves and resources to aid the pupils’ literacy.
In October 2024, Irchester Community Primary cut the ribbon on a new outdoor play area, funded by the school’s parent-teacher association, Friends of Irchester Community Primary School (FICPS).
The library, which was renovated during the Easter Break, was also funded by parents of the school, and opened in time for pupils to take advantage of the new resources this month.
Mr Anderson added: “We’re very thankful for them for doing that and we’re so lucky we’ve got such a great team in FICPS.”
