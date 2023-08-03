Making public spaces inclusive for people with disabilities and their carers is the aim of the national Changing Places initiative which has seen North Northamptonshire Council open a new, fully accessible toilet facility at East Carlton Countryside Park.

Funded by £330,000 of the Government’s Levelling Up fund and further investment from the council’s capital programme, the new toilet facility helps people who are limited in their mobility and need equipment to assist with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has modern features including a powered height-adjustable changing table, raising and lowering sink, movable ceiling hoist, grab rails, non-slip flooring, privacy screens, an alarm and a large clear space to accommodate wheelchair users and their carers.

The new toilet facilities at East Carlton Country Park

Along with the new Changing Places toilet at East Carlton Countryside Park, and the recently opened facility at Corby Cube, further construction works to add more to the network will follow in other areas across North Northamptonshire.

Cllr Matthew Binley, executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “I am delighted this crucial facility is now open at East Carlton Countryside Park.

"Changing Places toilets are potentially life-changing large spaces and are accessible for people with limited mobility or specific disabilities and care needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They make it possible for everyone to enjoy day to day activities that we can sometimes take for granted.

The new toilet facilities at East Carlton Country Park

“Accessible toilets in public spaces means everyone can plan visits and enjoy days out without having to worry about toilet breaks and medical needs.

"Building these new Changing Places facilities at busy attractions across the area ensures people can enjoy their visits to this popular park without hindrance.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, NNC leader, said: “Thanks to our successful bid to secure funding, it is fantastic to see the completion of this project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a diverse range of visitors to East Carlton Countryside Park travelling from a wide range of locations, it will make a huge difference for many people.”

The new toilet facilities at East Carlton Country Park

And he added: "This growing network of inclusive spaces ensures people can plan visits confidently, using toilets safely and with dignity.”

Other locations in North Northamptonshire with Changing Places facilities already in use are Corby Cube, Rushden Lakes, Wicksteed Park, Waendel Leisure Centre and Corby Swimming Pool.