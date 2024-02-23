New challenges and more awards for Mawsley Cleaning Services as its team continues to support local charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rebecca Johnson, owner of Mawsley Cleaning Services, is back at it again with her charitable efforts to raise money and awareness for charities across Northamptonshire.

Last December saw Rebecca and her team raise £1,300 for the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service.

Rebecca said: “All the money went towards home-starter packs for women, men and children who were in new accommodation after escaping from abusive households.

"These packs had items would help them readjust to new living conditions.”

But the amazing work didn’t stop there for Rebecca.

At the end of May last year, she took on the challenge of abseiling down the side of the Royal Infirmary and raised £650 for Glenfield Hospital, specifically for Ward 31 where Rebecca’s mother had spent most of her time before sadly passing away.

The money raised went towards equipment for the ward, gifts for the staff and radios for patients at the hospital to improve efficiency.

When asked how the abseiling experience was, Rebecca said: “I wanted to do something challenging which would also feel super rewarding.

"It helped build my confidence.

"I’ve since been recommended to try walking on fire as my next challenge, but I might give that one a re-think.”

As a result of all the charity work that Rebecca and her team carried out last year, her businesses was nominated for the Community Champion of The Year Award and Staff Training of The Year Award at the annual Domestic Cleaning Business Network (DCBN) awards.

Little did Rebecca know that Mawsley Cleaning Services would end up winning both awards by the end of the night.

She said: “I was not expecting to win any awards, it was all very emotional.

"Especially after the year I had, losing my mum, to end the year by going away with two awards was something incredible.

"These awards are done countrywide so to be recognised as the best in the country by the top people within the cleaning industry was incredible.”