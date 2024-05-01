New challenge course opens at Sir John Lowther County Scouts Centre near Kettering
Youngsters helped with the grand opening of the new challenge course at Sir John Lowther County Scouts Centre near Kettering.
A Beaver Scout from the 1st Higham Scout group had the honour of cutting the red ribbon at Saturday's opening event.
Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph that this group will be the first of many to enjoy this fully redesigned activity.
Lowther Adventure offers a range of activities, indoor accommodation and outdoor camping which are available to book all year round for Scouts, Guides, schools, organised groups and families.
Packages are also available for corporate training, meetings and team building events.
Northants County Scouts own and run the centre with more than 20 years experience working with youth organisations and businesses at the county site.
For more information about the centre, which is based in Rushton Road, Glendon or to book, visit the Lowther Adventure website.
