New chairman for Kettering Civic Society vows to protect town's heritage
Newly-appointed chairman of Kettering Civic Society Eleanor Patrick has vowed to preserve the town’s historic landmarks and to champion its heritage.
Taking over from long-serving community stalwart Paul Ansell, Kettering-born-and-bred Miss Patrick has stepped up into the role.
Great grand-daughter of clothiers, the Foster Brothers, she joined the civic society in the late 1990s after serving her country in the Women's Royal Naval Service.
Much of her time is spent volunteering at the Toller Church in High Street.
She said: “I have a passion for keeping Kettering like it used to be. I want to make sure we look after Kettering’s history. We will keeping an eye on developments across the town.”
Helping her is former Kettering librarian Andrea Pettingale who has become vice-chairman.
She said: “I have an in depth knowledge of Kettering and its history. I frequently share that knowledge with groups across the town.”
To mark the end of his two decades at the helm of the society, Paul Ansell was presented a Frank Jowett etching of the ‘Parish’ church by Kettering Civic Society president Richard Barnwell.
As borough architect with Kettering Borough Council for many years, Mr Ansell designed many civic buildings in the area and remodelled the interiors of many well-known Kettering landmarks.
He also championed the restoration of the Kettering Mosaic, working alongside Kettering Civic Society secretary, Monica Ozedmir.
She said: “Paul’s approach to problems is thoughtful, considerate, and respectful, and it has been both fun and a great privilege to work with him – although we will no doubt be calling on his advice in the future."