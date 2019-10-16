New car for volunteer lifesavers will help them reach more patients

Volunteer lifesavers have fundraised for a new car which will help them reach more patients.

Oundle Community First Responders needs £3,500 a year for their new vehicle, and after approaching local businesses has received promises of £2,000 a year.

This has allowed the group to lease the car while it continues to fundraise for the remaining £1,500 a year it needs.

First responders are trained in basic life support and attend medical emergencies in their communities. Their aim is to reach a life-threatening emergency in the vital minutes before ambulance crews arrive.

Scheme co-ordinator Paul Brackley said: “We approached local businesses to try and raise £3,500 a year for three years. We managed to secure four businesses/groups who have committed to donating £500 each for three years which is amazing. The scheme will continue fundraising to cover the £1,500 required each year.

“As a rural scheme the vehicle was leased to improve our ability to reach patients in remote areas like farm tracks and even across fields to moored narrow boats.

“We cannot thank the donors and also the local community enough who have supported the group for so many years. This enables the scheme to help so many people.”

Donations have been given by: Nene & Welland Oddfellows, CI Consultancy, Pest Professionals, Pete Barford Productions, MPB Structures Ltd and Barton Petroleum.