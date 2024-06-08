Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new cafe and Mediterranean restaurant opened in Corby’s Old Village this week.

Brew & Bistro opened on Thursday morning (June 6) at 9am. It’s located in the building that was until recently Kitty’s Cafe in High Street.

It’s run by Jeri and Glen McClintock who run The White Hart next door, which in the past couple of years has gained a very good reputation.

When they heard that Kitty’s Cafe would be closing and that the building would be coming up for sale, they thought long and hard about the prospect of taking it on.

Jeri said: “It kind of became a discussion with me and Glen that, rather than have someone move in and it be someone that’d be doing similar things to us and be competition at the end of our driveway, we could maybe consider taking it ourselves.

“It just stemmed from there, we started having more conversations about what we could do in there and it just went from there really.”

By day Brew & Bistro will operate as a cafe/tea shop, serving breakfast and lunch options, and by night it will be a Mediterranean restaurant, a completely new venture from The White Hart.

Jeri said: “Rather than be in competition with myself, we thought we’d go with something completely different. It’s food that I really like and there aren’t many places in Corby that have it.

“We spoke to a lot of people in the village as well and they said that they would like a nice tea shop there again, so that’s what we’ve decided to do.”

During the day, it will be run by their head barista who runs Baby Barista Ltd, a local coffee business.

They’ve also managed to get two chefs from Corby’s former Mediterranean restaurant Olive which closed earlier this year.

The White Hart has established itself as one of the highest-rated restaurants in Corby, sitting at third on TripAdvisor, and they believe a big part of this is because of their food and chef.

Jeri said: “We have an amazing chef and that amazing chef has trained the two chefs that are going to be coming over to Brew & Bistro. I know they came from the Olive and have good knowledge themselves but they’ve also worked really hard with him, so we’re really lucky we have Darren as our executive chef. He’s been a driving force in that place because he created a menu that nobody else was doing with the Scottish elements.”

The business is open from 9am to 3pm during the day from Monday to Saturday while the restaurant will be open three nights a week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant part of the business has not started just yet and will begin at the start of next month.

Although the business opened for the first time on Thursday (June 6), they’ll be hosting an official opening today at 12.15pm.