New bursary scheme set up in memory of former Kettering school pupil

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire family have launched a new bursary scheme in memory of their late son Harry Chadwick, a pupil at Isebrook School in Kettering, who died six years ago.

Harry’s parents Jessica Pilkington and David Chadwick have joined forces with the county’s largest independent grant giving charity, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, to launch Harry’s Fund – a new bursary scheme for young people across the county with neurodiverse conditions such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and ADHD, to support their education.

Harry’s Fund has been made possible thanks to the generosity of Harry’s family and friends, who raised funds in his memory after Harry died of cancer at the age of 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry’s mum Jessica said: “Harry lit up a room. He was hilarious, loyal, loving, loved his friends and family and we miss him every single day.

Harry Chadwick

"Harry was autistic so, before he got ill, we had been focused on helping him prepare for his future, his life after secondary school. Disabled youngsters can, if they are lucky, get good support at school, but life can be daunting when they leave and that is what we want Harry’s Fund to address.

“This is a fund to help teenagers with neurodiverse conditions post-secondary school, to transition into further education, employment, an apprenticeship or employment.

"A huge thank you to the Northamptonshire Community Foundation team for helping us make this happen. David, myself and Harry’s sister Polly are really proud to be launching Harry’s Fund. I think Harry will be smiling right now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Rex, Grants Manager at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We’re very proud to be launching Harry’s Fund in partnership with Jess and David from Pilkington Communications.

“This bursary scheme will provide vital support to students with neurodiverse conditions who need financial help with their transition to higher or further education, or into apprenticeships or volunteering roles.

“At Northamptonshire Community Foundation, we manage a wide range of funds and bursaries set up to improve the lives of residents across the county. As always, the Grants Team is available to answer any questions and to support applicants with whatever they need.”

Northamptonshire-based students aged between 15 and 21, who have a confirmed diagnosis of a neurodiverse condition can apply to Harry’s Fund for an award of between £150 and £250 to support their transition into sixth form, college, an apprenticeship or volunteering opportunity.