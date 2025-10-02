New build to rent homes are being launched at Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development this week.

Three Sixty Space, a division of national property services group LRG, has launched 180 suburban build to rent homes at Stanton Cross, Wellingborough, on behalf of L&G.

The portfolio includes two-bedroom apartments alongside two, three, and four-bedroom houses.

The first homes are available now, with further phases to follow. Rents start from £1,525pcm.

‘Build to rent’ is an industry term used to describe properties that have been built to provide private rental accommodation to tenants.

Justine Edmonds, head of build to rent at LRG, said: “LRG has worked with L&G for many years, managing and operating several of their developments, from their very first single-family housing scheme in Berkshire through to this latest release at Stanton Cross.

"This scheme really reflects the future of suburban living.

"Families today want more than just a house, they’re looking for green space, somewhere to gather and connect, and a real sense of belonging.

"That’s precisely what Stanton Cross delivers, and we’re proud to play our part in shaping it.

“As housing needs evolve, we’re seeing a clear shift towards rental communities that put people first.

"With flexible layouts, sustainable features, and access to the everyday amenities that matter most, Stanton Cross has been designed with families front of mind. It sets a new benchmark for the future of suburban build to rent.”

Stanton Cross is a new community on the eastern edge of Wellingborough, forming part of a major sustainable urban extension that will deliver more than 3,600 homes as well as schools, retail, leisure and employment space.

There will also be 143 acres of landscaped parkland and green space, with walkable links to Wellingborough railway station.

The homes will feature energy-efficient technologies such as air-source heat pumps and EV charging points, with access to active travel routes to support a low-carbon lifestyle.

The build to rent homes will be released in phases.

To mark the launch, an open day will be held tomorrow (Friday, October 3) with the Stanton Cross show home open between 11am and 3pm.

To book an appointment, email [email protected]

For further information, visit the Three Sixty Space website.