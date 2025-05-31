New budget supermarket given go-ahead in Corby

A new Lidl store has been given the nod by planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket will open at a vacant ‘island’ plot at Arnsley Road opposite Adrenaline Alley in Corby.

The 2,000 sq m store has been in the planning process for two years, but has now been green-lighted by North Northamptonshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will have 107 parking spaces and both entry and exit will be via Arnsley Road. Traffic will not be allowed to use the underutilised ‘bus gate’ section of road so will have to travel via the Steel Road roundabout.

A new Lidl store is to be built in Corby. Image: NW

It will have roof-mounted solar panels and rapid EV charging points.

There were a handful of objections to the scheme. The first came from Weldon Parish Council. It had concerns about vehicular and pedestrian access to the site.

Tesco also objected to the scheme, stating that other established retail sites were available and that the Lidl store was in an industrial area, which should be used for employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer said that the site had been marketed and although there had been multiple approaches for employment use, none had come to fruition.

The new store in Corby will be in Arnsley Road on a former industrial site. Image: NW

A Section 106 agreement compels Lidl to offer staff a bus pass for six months. There will also be appropriate pedestrian crossings around the entrance and exit in Arnsley Road.

The site, formerly owned by Burflex Scaffolding, sits on a former steelworks railway cutting which has been backfilled. Geotehnical analysis found some previous dumping of used diesel or engine oil, with raised levels of petroleum hydrocarbons, and recommended that the waste there should be separated if it is to be excavated.