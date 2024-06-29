New bridal shop opens in The Yards in Kettering
Bespoke Bridal Bliss launched at the end of March as a service that takes the dresses to the customers’ homes to try on and buy rather than them going out to a store.
The business is run by Andrea Dunne and two of her daughters, Chloe Stolarski and Lucy Stolarski from Corby.
They had always planned to open a store and within a short period of time have already managed to acquire their premises at The Yards in Kettering.
The store was opened by the mayor of Kettering, Cllr Craig Skinner, on Sunday, June 23.
Andrea said: “It was a lot of hard work but it’s turned out really good.
“The Yards is lovely and the people here have been absolutely amazing, they’ve been so helpful and kind and welcoming, it’s been lovely.”
The store will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday but they are currently keeping it open as often as possible on other days of the week too.
Their aim is to make choosing a dress a relaxed and stress-free experience tailored to the customer.
The business is open to everyone and they cater to all shapes and sizes with their dresses going up to a size 32.
Andrea also does all the alterations so she can adjust the dresses to fit the bride.
Dresses start from about £150 and go up to around £400.
For more information about Bespoke Bridal Bliss, visit their website or call them on 07915 822455.
