New bins in Wellingborough litter hotspot make big difference as local Wombles ‘pleased’ at improvements

Three bins have been installed in Jackson’s Lane car park in Wellingborough with campaigners calling it a ‘drastic’ improvement in ensuring the area is kept clean and tidy.

The Wellie Wombles, a local litter-picking group, had identified the car park as a key problem area in the town, having collected 63 bags of litter in the car park in May alone.

Craig Blacha, community co-ordinator of the Wellie Wombles, wrote a letter to Cllr Martin Griffiths, councillor for the Croyland and Swanspool Ward as well as leader of North Northants Council, outlining the issues that have arisen with the car park in recent months and years. He believes the installation of three bins have gone a long way to helping the area to stay tidy.

Craig said: “It was really pleasing to see that the waste management services at North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) took on board our feedback, as a group we have since visited Jackson’s Lane Car Park Wellingborough and seen the installation of three new litter bins which has drastically decreased the amount of litter in the vicinity.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the waste management services at NNC for their support, and urge the public to take their litter home - not only does it improve the look of where we live but it also reduces the significant risk it has to our wildlife.”

Jackson’s Lane is one of two free-to-use, council-owned car parks in the town (the other being the multi-storey in Commercial Way), and is open 24 hours. It caters to upwards of 400 cars at any one time, often with a high turnaround of usage, which is likely a contributor to its poor appearance and upkeep.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of NNC, said: “The Jackson’s Lane car park is often used for fly-tipping and other illegal activities - making it an unsafe environment for families and visitors to Wellingborough town centre.

“I applaud the work of the Womble Group, and we will be undertaking some further cleansing of the area following their efforts and will continue to tackle other locations in our town centre that are blighted by fly-tipping and littering.”