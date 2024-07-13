Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new beauty salon is having a grand opening in Weldon today (Saturday, July 13) with the chair of the parish council doing the honours of cutting the ribbon.

Tara Beauty Therapy is a brand new salon that will offer manicures, pedicures, Thai massage, beauty treatments, and hairdressing. The opening is from 12pm.

It is being opened by Darren and Nam Fuller who moved to Corby from north-west London seven years ago.

The beauty salon is in Corby Road where Darren owns a 6,000 sq ft warehouse.

Tara Beauty Therapy

Darren has run his own business at the site, importing and selling luggage for the past seven years, but the showrooms have never seen use.

His wife Nam is a hairdresser and nail technician by trade and has been for the last 17 years, so together they decided to take a shot at running a salon.

Darren said: “It was just the natural progression that we get together and take a gamble and open this.

“We moved up from London seven years ago and my wife’s always had it in her heart to open a salon, so this is it really.

Inside Tara Beauty Therapy

“I always thought she’d make a really good boss, her own boss. She’s that sort of person, very organised, ambitious and she’s never stopped learning all the way through her career.

“I just thought she deserves to have her own salon and the fact that we had the premises and we had the chance, we thought that we’d just go for it.”

At the salon they’ve got three hairdressing chairs, six nail stations, two pedicure chairs and three separate beauty and massage rooms.

They’ve also employed three beauticians, one aesthetic practitioner and two nail technicians.

Darren and Nam are both Buddhists and will have monks from the local Buddhist temple at their opening in the morning to give the business their blessing.

Darren said: “My wife’s from Thailand so we’re both practising Buddhists, as much as we can be living in the UK. It’s a big thing for us to try and be humble and blessed by them on the day and it’s normal where my wife is from to make that sort of effort.”

If you’d like to arrange an appointment at the salon you can call them on 01536 333094 or visit their website.