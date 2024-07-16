Tara Beauty Therapy is a new salon that offers manicures, pedicures, Thai massage, beauty treatments and hairdressing.

It has been opened by Darren and Nam Fuller who moved to Corby from north-west London seven years ago.

The beauty salon is in Corby Road where Darren owns a 6,000sq ft warehouse.

Darren has run his own business at the site, importing and selling luggage for the past seven years, but the showrooms have never seen use.

His wife Nam is a hairdresser and nail technician by trade and has been for the last 17 years, so together they decided to take a shot at running a salon.

At the salon they’ve got three hairdressing chairs, six nail stations, two pedicure chairs and three separate beauty and massage rooms.

They’ve also employed three beauticians, one aesthetic practitioner and two nail technicians.

Darren and Nam are both Buddhists and had monks from the local Buddhist temple at the opening to give the business their blessing.

Darren said: “It was a fantastic day, loads of community support, we had Angela Page, the chair of the local parish council cut the ribbon for us, and just lots and lots of people turned up. It was a big turn-out and we got lots of bookings as well which is always a bonus.”

1 . New beauty salon holds grand opening in Weldon New beauty salon holds grand opening in Weldon Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . New beauty salon holds grand opening in Weldon New beauty salon holds grand opening in Weldon Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . New beauty salon holds grand opening in Weldon New beauty salon holds grand opening in Weldon Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . New beauty salon holds grand opening in Weldon New beauty salon holds grand opening in Weldon Photo: Contributed Photo Sales