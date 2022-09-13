New baby showroom opens in Wellingborough

A new baby showroom has opened its doors in Wellingborough.

Lilycuddles, which up until now has been an online only retailer, landed in Wellingborough over the weekend of September 2, with lots of visitors going along to get a glimpse of the new showroom between the Friday and the Sunday.

The 2,995 sq ft showroom, which is situated on the town’s Park Farm industrial estate, stocks a wide range of baby products from brands including Egg, Oyster, Peg Perego, ABC Design, Britax, and Ickle Bubba.

From left to right, Solomon Soyinka, Wellingborough Mayor, Cllr Jonathan Ekins, and Yetunde Adebayo

Lilycuddles is a family-owned online baby store set up by two parents with the desire to provide mums, dads and their little ones with essential and quality products that are genuinely useful.

It was established by Solomon Soyinka and his partner Yetunde Adebayo in 2016 after the couple experienced difficulty in finding products when preparing for the birth of their own baby.

Solomon said: “We struggled to find the products we needed at the desired price and wondered how many other parents felt the same. We started to source products ourselves and built up some fantastic relationships with lots of different brands.

“Now, after years of selling online, we want to establish a bricks and mortar showroom that gives parents the opportunity to touch our products and see them in action.”

Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Jonathan Ekins cuts the ribbon with Solomon Soyinka, Yetunde Adebayo and their daughter

The couple chose Wellingborough as a location for their baby product showroom after the closure of Mothercare and Babies R Us meant that there was a demand in the area for a place for parents to go and shop for products for their family.

The official opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by Wellingborough mayor, Cllr Jonathan Ekins, and a launch party.

Yetunde said: “We are so pleased to have finally opened our showroom – something that has been a vision of ours for some time now.

“We look forward to welcoming lots of parents and expectant parents through our doors and showing them the fantastic products we have on offer.”

Solomon Soyinka and the Mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Jonathan Ekins, at Lilycuddles

Lilycuddles is located on Faraday Court on the Park Farm industrial estate, Wellingborough.