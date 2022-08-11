New baby shop to open in Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new baby product showroom opening in Wellingborough will give parents an opportunity to see products up close before they commit to buying.

The store, which is based at 5 Faraday Court on the Park Farm industrial estate, will be having its grand opening at 10.30am on September 2.

Lilycuddles is a family-owned online baby store set up by two parents with the desire to provide mums, dads and their little ones with essential and great quality products that are genuinely useful.

Despite the current economic situation, owner Solomon Soyinka is determined to offer residents local to Wellingborough and the surrounding areas a one-stop shop for baby products.

Solomon believes that new mums prefer to see the products and test them out before purchasing and with the fall of Mothercare and Babies R Us over recent years, Solomon wants to give that experience back to new mums and dads.

Solomon said: “The closure of two national retailers of baby goods in the Northamptonshire area had left a gap in the market.

“After extensive research across the county, we found that many first time and subsequent birth parents missed and yearned for the ability to feel and touch their desired baby goods.

“Areas such as Wellingborough, Rushden, and Northampton were clearly in need of a place to experience that joy of picking up a desired product, and the expert advice from an independent retailer that comes with that.

"Wellingborough is central to the areas we intend to service; with the major towns all under 20 minutes drive from our showroom.”

Solomon says that parents can expect to have a wonderful shopping experience at Lilycuddles, where they will be having experts in the baby industry to provide support and guidance to new parents as well as parents-to-be.

They will be joined by representatives from their leading brands, demonstrating each product that they have in the showroom.

There will also be opening weekend only offers, as well as a special giveaway to a lucky parent/parents.

For more information about the new shop, visit their website.