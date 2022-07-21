New art store set to open in Raunds

WoodCrafty Chris, SOAP (handmade in West Haddon). Sewn by Sarah & artist Sally Hunt

A new store will open its doors this week in Raunds, showcasing and selling handcrafted items and art made predominantly by people from Northamptonshire.

The Artful Duck in Brook Street will be opened on Friday (July 22) at 11am by the town’s mayor, who will cut the ribbon.

The store is being opened by Raunds resident and artist, Ali Meaker, who has lived in the town for 20 years now.

Inside The Artful Duck

Ali said: “It dawned on me whilst exhibiting at a craft fair, there were all these very talented artisans who needed a regular shop to sell in.

“With a small amount of money left to me by my mum and dad and with my wonderful husband's support, The Artful Duck plan was hatched.

“Sell art and handcrafted items in a gallery type space along with some vintage.”

Ali became interested in art four years ago. Following the passing of her father, Ali was clearing out his study and found all his paints and paraphernalia. Some were her fathers and others belonged to her grandfather, with both keen amateur artists.

Inside The Artful Duck

Ali said: “I tried to give it all to a friend who was doing a course. ‘Why don’t you have a go’, she said.

“I hadn’t done any painting before, just art at school.

“Four years on, I am still painting, exhibiting and have completed many commissions and I love it.”

The Artful Duck will have signs made by local traditional sign writer, Gary Kennedy, and for the opening, a balloon arch is being made by Raunds balloon artist, Balloons for all Occasions.

Ali's first painting from a photograph she had taken

The Vintage Duck, a small separate room

The mannequin 'Bill by the Till', a quirky notice board for business cards and community news

The Recycled Weaver, Felted things & Artist Sharon Ingram