Together they have lost 24.5 tonne in the past 12 months – what an achievement!

Super slimmers in Nene Valley have lost a whopping 54,048,6lb in weight – that’s the equivalent of 3,860 stones, the weight of seven hippos or four-and-a-half African elephants, or the weight of 27 cars.

Members of the Slimming World groups across Rushden, Raunds, Thrapston, Woodford, Oundle, Irchester, Higham Ferrers, Wollaston, Earls Barton and Blackthorn are now collectively 3,860 stones lighter than they were this time last year.

The 968 members, who attend local sessions held by the 16 groups every week, follow Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan created by the organisation’s team of nutritionists.

Some of the Nene Valley slimmers celebrating their weight loss during 2023 (Picture credit: Jamie Duff)

They are encouraged to fill themselves up on satisfying foods such as pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish, pulses and fruit and vegetables.

Bethany Riley-Hawkins joined her local Slimming World group just 12 weeks ago and has lost 2.7 stones and 69 inches across her body before Christmas.

She has dropped from a dress size 22 to now wearing a size 16.

She said: “Filling up on lots of satisfying foods means you’re never hungry so I’ve never felt as though I was on a diet.

"Before I joined Slimming World I thought losing weight meant going to the gym and counting calories.

"But now I know it’s about making healthier choices about food and becoming a bit more active.

“Reaching this milestone as a group just proves the huge change that we’ve all made to our lives, some people who’ve lost big amounts of weight have probably even saved their lives.

"It’s brilliant to celebrate together as well because that’s how we’ve been losing weight – together.

"Every week we support and encourage each other and share tips and recipes, and on top of that we have a lot of fun.

“The support and inspiration we get from our consultant has also been integral to our success.

"Because they have lost weight themselves, they understand the ups and downs of slimming and can offer us help and advice based on their own experience, without them I don’t think any of us would have achieved nearly as much.”

Amie Craddock, consultant and team developer for Nene Valley, said: “I’m delighted that all our members are losing weight so beautifully.

"It has made a big difference to their lives and to their whole families’ lives, and all of them are happier and healthier now.”

And Amie added: "Slimming has never been more important.

"There are 68 per cent overweight and obese people in Nene Valley and I just want to help even more people to make real changes for life – there’s no better job satisfaction than that.”

For more information or to find your local group, contact team developer Amie Craddock on 07730 795235 or visit the Slimming World website to get the details of your local consultant, times and venues.