Nene Valley Festival returning to a riverside near you

People from across north Northamptonshire, and further afield, have been invited to celebrate the heritage, wildlife and culture of the Nene Valley as the annual Nene Valley Festival returns this September.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy a variety of activities for the whole family boosted by funding from Heritage Lottery, via Nenescape,

Now in its ninth year, the eight-day festival will feature events at key locations across the Nene Valley from Northampton to Peterborough and a wide range of activities for all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nene Valley Festival returns this September

Councillor Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Each year, we aim to better the previous year and hope the 2022 celebration will be no exception. This year’s event will offer a wide range of events which will highlight all the brilliant attractions, wildlife and heritage along the Nene Valley.”

The annual festival, run from Saturday, September 10 to Sunday, September 18, is being organised through the Destination Nene Valley project, which works with local tourism partners, and the Nenescape Landscape partnership