Nene river rescue after narrowboat crew and dogs helped from floods near Thrapston

Emergency services called out to help two people trapped by floodwater have helped them and their dogs to safety.

The incident took place a Islip Mill, on the River Nene, where a narrowboat had got into difficulty and become stuck on its mooring yesterday (Thursday, September 26).

Firefighters had been alerted just before 10am and used a specialist raft to rescue two people and their pets.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a boat in difficulty at Islip Mill. “Crews were called just before 10am and on arrival found a narrowboat stuck on the mooring. “Firefighters, including Swiftwater Rescue Technicians used a raft to rescue two people and two dogs from the boat and help them on to dry land. Firefighters left the scene shortly after 11:45am and headed back to their stations.”

Although no further Met Office weather warnings have been issued, Environment Agency flood warnings remain across the county.