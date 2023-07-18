Neighbours fear proposed Kettering takeaway will make 'nightmare' parking even worse

Neighbours living near a vacant Kettering unit say they fear plans for a takeaway there will make their parking ‘nightmare’ even worse.

The empty former hairdresser’s, on the corner of Kingsley Avenue and Hallwood Road, could soon serve hot Indian food under plans for a change of use by applicant Mohammed Islam.

But multiple Kingsley Avenue residents, as well as Kettering Town Council, have urged North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to reject the bid.

The vacant unit is next to a convenience store

One neighbour said: “Parking is already a nightmare at the best of times and with a new influx of people constantly coming to collect from the takeaway I fail to see how this could not make the situation any worse.

"I could not be more opposed to this – it is a residential area and we have plenty of takeaways in the town centre.”

Plans say the proposed takeaway, which would be next to an existing convenience store, would be open seven days a week from 3pm to 11pm and would create three jobs.

A planning document said many customers would walk to the takeaway which would have a ‘limited’ effect on car travel, adding that any traffic movements would not be that much bigger than those associated with its former use.

It said: "The proposal would retain a commercial use to a unit that is currently vacant in a sustainable town location, contributing to vitality and economic prosperity.

"The proposal would not introduce harm to neighbours, highway safety or character and appearance.”

But, in objections submitted to NNC, those living nearby disagree and say it is not suitable for the area.

One said: "This would be an absolute nuisance in a highly residential area. The parking is already horrific in the area. Litter from the corner shop is also already a problem. The smell coming directly into our house from the extractor fans would be unbearable. This really is an inappropriate use of the building.”

Another said they already find their driveway blocked by cars when drivers ‘pop in’ to the nearby convenience store.

They said: “There are already major issues with parking...Kingsley Avenue does not have the capacity for any more parking.”

And another resident said: “Parking is already a nightmare on the street and I'm not aware of anywhere they would be able to provide a car park for customers or delivery drivers.

"I often cannot park outside my own home already, and increased traffic and parking around this area really isn't realistic and would make people park dangerously on the corners.”

One resident said that they had already filed complaints with the council and police about teenagers loitering outside the hairdresser’s in the early hours. They said that adding in a takeaway ‘seems like pouring fuel on the flames’.

Kettering Town Council’s objection said: "This is not a suitable use for this location without extensive mitigating actions. There should be a parking beat survey to establish if the traffic generated by the new use can be accommodated within the road network locally.

"The proposed opening hours are too long and will cause noise and nuisance in a predominantly residential area.”

