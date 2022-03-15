Nearly 2,000 homes left without electricity after being hit by power cut in and around Raunds

Engineers are working to restore power for nearly 2,000 Northamptonshire homes following an outage.

Western Power Distribution, which maintains the electricity network says 1,845 properties in and around Raunds lost supply at just after 11am on Tuesday (March 15).

A spokesman said: "There is a fault on our high voltage network in the NN14 and NN9 postcode areas which we are working hard to resolve.

Western Power Distribution engineers are working to fix supply problems in and around Raunds

"We are aiming to have power restored to everybody by around 12.30pm."