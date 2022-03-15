Nearly 2,000 homes left without electricity after being hit by power cut in and around Raunds
Supply company aiming to have things back to normal by 12.30pm
By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:34 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:39 am
Engineers are working to restore power for nearly 2,000 Northamptonshire homes following an outage.
Western Power Distribution, which maintains the electricity network says 1,845 properties in and around Raunds lost supply at just after 11am on Tuesday (March 15).
A spokesman said: "There is a fault on our high voltage network in the NN14 and NN9 postcode areas which we are working hard to resolve.
"We are aiming to have power restored to everybody by around 12.30pm."
Click HERE for advice on what to do during a power cut.