A popular Burton Latimer curry house has yet another trophy for its cabinet after winning a prestigious award.

Staff at Nazreen are celebrating after the High Street venue was crowned restaurant of the year at the Curry Life Awards in London.

The family-run restaurant opened almost 10 years ago and has won multiple titles for its tasty Indian and Bangladeshi dishes.

Nazreen was crowned restaurant of the year

They were named the Northamptonshire Telegraph curry house of the year for both 2016 and 2017, before going one further by winning our restaurant of the year award in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Nazreen also took a bronze at Northamptonshire’s Food and Drink Awards in 2020/21 – and now they have tasted success at Curry Life Magazine’s awards which recognise those who represent the very best of the British curry industry.

Owner Muhammad Imran Khan picked up the award with family at a glitzy ceremony on Sunday (October 9).

Mr Khan said: “It is a great honour to win the Curry Life restaurant of the year award and it is a true source of pride for the entire team at Nazreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank all our guests who took the time to complete a review and there is no greater seal of approval than being recognised by one’s customers and knowing you are meeting their expectations.