NatWest has opened a pop-up bank in Corby’s library after the closure of its former town branch last month.

The community pop-up will support customers with any queries around their banking service, frauds and scams, as well as supporting people to access and use NatWest’s digital services.

The pop-up will be open on Mondays from 9.30am to 1.30pm until December 29.

Staff at the pop-up will also signpost customers to other local in-person banking services, such as the day-to-day banking services offered at local Post Offices and support with local free-to-use cash machines.

Rickesh Kanabar, a local director at NatWest, said: “When we make changes to our branch network, we work hard to make sure that there’s support available in the local community for those affected by the change.

“Branch closures can affect people that are less confident with the digital alternatives we offer, or don’t yet know about the alternative options available for banking in-person, so our community pop-ups provide a service tailored to the needs of customers in that community while signposting to other in-person services.

“Friendly staff will be on hand to help those customers that do still want to speak to us face-to-face with their banking related queries as well as offering advice and support on using our digital services.”

Community pop-ups are cashless, so if customers need to withdraw money or cash a cheque, they’ll need to visit their nearest branch or Post Office. Staff at the pop-up can help direct customers to these services.

Natwest announced that its Corby branch was one of the 34 to close across the country back in July, with the branch officially closing on September 26.

In a statement to its customers at the time, Natwest said that they could use its alternative branch in Kettering and that the closure reflected a ‘dramatic’ change in the way people bank, including a major shift to online banking.