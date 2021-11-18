Natural skincare specialist branches out with first dedicated clinic in Corby

Becca's built up her own successful skincare business

A skincare specialist that provides natural skincare treatments and products has opened her first dedicated clinic in Corby.

Situated just off Occupation Road, the Skindividuality clinic will be run by skincare specialist Becca McGregor, who grew up in Corby and has already built up a client base by renting spaces in salons in Corby and Stamford since launching Skindividuality in 2018.

The clinic will offer a variety of non-invasive, aesthetic skincare therapies such as acne and teen facials and treatments to combat skin issues like ageing and dermatitis. Beauty treatments for nails, brows and eyelashes will also be offered by Steph Mills, a level three beauty therapist who joins the business from Rushton Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening of the clinic coincides with the launch of Becca's new natural, vegan friendly skincare product range and online shop.

All of the skincare products used at the clinic and sold via the online shop are created by Becca, who has worked with a manufacturer since 2019 to get the ingredients, scents and formulas just right.

During the pandemic, after her salon-based business had to close, Becca came up with the idea of creating an online shop to sell her products to generate more income.

After re-opening her salon-based business in April, Becca has done so well that she has been able to invest in the creation of the online shop which now boasts 11 products including masks, facial scrubs, toners, moisturisers, cleaners, serums and creams.

She's also recently launched a three-step Collodial Silver acne kit to bring relief for both teenagers and adults plagued with spots.

Her acne cleanser combines tea tree oil with colloidal silver for natural, antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties, while aloe vera gel and rosehip oil soothe irritation.

Becca, who is Level 5 qualified in aesthetic practice and has a Level 4 certificate in anatomy and physiology, said: “I'm so excited to finally have my own premises – my first since starting my business in 2018. This will also benefit my clients, particularly those with social anxiety, as they will no longer have to come to a busy salon to have their skin treatments.

"I'm very passionate about what I do. I'm always learning about the skin and take what I learn and put it into products to help my clients to love the skin they’re in. Now I can grow both aspects of the business and help even more people to feel confident in their own skin, which makes me incredibly happy.”