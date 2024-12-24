Nativity picture special from schools in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
School nativities can be so magical for everyone involved – the children, their parents and carers as well as the teachers.

It can be one of those memories that will be treasured forever, with pictures taking pride of place in the family album.

And we are really lucky to be able to share some pictures of wonderful nativities submitted to us by local schools.

Scroll down to see the lovely pictures from schools in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden – enjoy and merry Christmas!

Just some of this year's nativity pictures from local schools

1. Nativity picture special

Just some of this year's nativity pictures from local schools Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Rushden Primary Academy

2. Nativity picture special

Rushden Primary Academy Photo: Rushden Primary Academy

Photo Sales
Studfall Infant Academy, Corby

3. Nativity picture special

Studfall Infant Academy, Corby Photo: Studfall Infant Academy

Photo Sales
Hawthorn Community Primary School, Kettering

4. Nativity picture special

Hawthorn Community Primary School, Kettering Photo: Hawthorn Community Primary School

Photo Sales
