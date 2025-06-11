A missing teenager with links to Corby and Wellingborough could be in the county.

Police in his home area are co-ordinating a nationwide hunt for 14-year-old Liam who was last seen leaving his home in Derbyshire at about 1.30pm on Tuesday (June 10).

A police spokesman said: “We are urgently appealing for help to find missing teenager Liam.

“The 14-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Swadlincote at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

“Despite attempts to trace him, he is still missing and we are growing extremely concerned for his welfare.”

It is believed he could be in London as he often visits Greenwich, Newham and Stratford but he also has links Wellingborough and Corby.

He is described as being about 5ft 1ins tall with a slim build and blonde hair which is short at the back and sides and long on top.

Liam was last thought to be wearing a black Nike puffer jacket, black joggers and black Crocs with white socks.

Anyone who has seen Liam since June 10 or knows where he might be now should contact Derbyshire Constabulary immediately.

Information can be passed via the website (click here), as a private message on Facebook (click here), through CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by calling 101. Quote incident number 1211 of June 10.