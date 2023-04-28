Beccy and Lindsey have won national recognition

A Kettering community interest group which is trying to transform a former bingo hall into a space to be proud of has won national recognition.

BHVA Axis Hub CIC made the final four in the best not-for-profit category at the BizX Awards in London, which honours the accomplishments, achievements, values and contributions of businesses.

The enterprise is run by Beccy Hurrell and Lindsey Atkins, who are behind a huge plan to turn the old Gala Bingo site in High Street into a gig venue and community hub.

They’ve also provided funded places for children and young people to access arts provision, purchased iPads to be used by children and young people for creative learning and provided rooms for Ukrainians to learn English as part of their onboarding process for a new company in the Kettering area.

Lindsey said: "It was very much a pinch yourself moment. It was almost a validation of other people seeing us seriously as well.

"We're incredibly proud but we're also incredibly humbled.”

BHVA Axis Hub CIC was nominated for the national two-day event, hosted by Gabby Logan, by their business coach and Beccy and Lindsey travelled to London where they found out they were finalists.

The coach who nominated them said they achieved their five-year business plan in nine months and their 10-year plan in 18 months.

The overall winners at the awards were Inclusion Hampshire, which serves the whole of Hampshire as an inclusion unit.