National Grid offers grants to charities and community groups tackling fuel poverty in Northamptonshire

Grants to tackle fuel poverty are among a major programme of support being offered to National Grid Electricity Distribution customers in Northamptonshire.

The company is making £500,000 available through its Community Matters Fund to charities and community groups which are:

- Distributing warm packs or energy efficiency measures (e.g. warm blankets, radiator keys, insulated curtains, draught excluders) for home usage

- Visiting isolated households to help people make their homes warmer and more energy efficient

- Running a warm space in a community building

- Improving the energy efficiency of a community building used as a warm space

- Providing tariff switching, energy saving, winter fuel discount, or other fuel poverty advice

Registered charities or non-profit companies limited by guarantee can apply for up to £5,000, while constituted charitable organisations without a charity number can apply for up to £2,000. Applications close at 5pm on Friday, November 1.

Ellie Patey, community engagement manager at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “We’re keen to support projects in Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes that will have a long-term impact beyond the initial funding, for example, a venture helping people save money on energy bills on an ongoing and sustainable basis.

“Applications are particularly welcome from grassroots organisations serving economically disadvantaged areas and targeting historically underrepresented and marginalised groups.”

Winter support

As well as offering grants, National Grid has eight fuel poverty schemes with key partners in each of its four licence areas. Each scheme delivers wide-ranging, specialist, one-to-one support to tackle fuel poverty.

Among them are the ‘Power Up’ and ‘Affordable Warmth’ schemes, which connect customers in the region with partners and independent organisations which can help them save money and keep warm.

Their staff can advise on eligibility for benefits, switching to more cost-effective fuel tariffs, as well as bill payment options. Practical guidance can also be given to help improve energy efficiency and upgrade heating systems.

Through this and other initiatives last year, more than 23,000 customers received help and benefited from £23 million in savings.

National Grid is looking to offer more support this winter through partnerships with external organisations. This includes the Warm Welcome Campaign, which supports a network of 4,000 community-based warm spaces for people to meet. The partnership will help champion a number of these warm spaces, provide training for their volunteers, and enable people to be referred onto fuel poverty schemes for longer-term support.

Another partnership with the Fuel Bank Foundation can arrange fuel vouchers for those in crisis, while anyone with kidney disease can be referred for tailored support from Kidney Care UK.

The company is also inviting customers with extra needs to join its Priority Services Register (PSR), which 2.45 million customers have already registered with. It offers free support in a power cut to people who rely on electricity for medical equipment, those with long-term illness, people with disabilities, pensioners and parents or carers of children under 5, for example.

PSR customers have access to a dedicated phone number to call if power is disrupted and receive regular updates on when electricity will be restored. During prolonged outages, National Grid partners with the British Red Cross and the National Caterers Association to provide hot food and welfare support.

Charities and community groups wishing to apply for a Community Matters Fund grant can do so here.