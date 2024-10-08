National bakery firm fined more than £360,000 after employee loses a finger at Corby site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nationwide bakery has been fined more than £360,000 after one of its employees lost a finger in machinery at its Corby site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacksons Bakery, a leading supplier of bread used in the commercial making of sandwiches, was given the fine after an engineer had a finger on his right hand caught in a flour sifting machine.

The then 31-year-old was assisting colleagues as they attempted to maintain the machine by clearing a blockage at the plant in Corby on February 2, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following removal of a guard, as the engineer assisted with the task, he checked the tension of a drive belt and his hand got pulled around the bottom pully which resulted in the amputation of part of his right middle finger.

The worker caught a finger in the pully on a flour sifter machine (right)

The engineer was unaware that the machine had been switched back on.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Jacksons Bakery Limited failed to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare of all their employees.

In this instance there was a failure to implement a safe system of work ensuring that machinery was isolated and then locked off during maintenance work when fixed guards would be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, HSE found that engineers were unclear on when to isolate and ‘lock out tag out’ machines due to an absence of adequate training and instruction – and the fact that it was custom and practice to not robustly isolate and lock off illustrated an absence of adequate supervision and monitoring.

Jacksons Bakery Limited of The Riverside Building, Liverstone Road, Hessle in East Yorkshire pleaded guilty to contravening a requirement of section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company was fined £366,666 and was ordered to pay £5,386 costs at a hearing at Wellingborough Magistrates Court on October 3, 2024.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Rebecca Gibson said “This unnecessary incident highlights the duty on employers to ensure that there are robust procedures in place relating to maintenance activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If an appropriate ‘lock out tag out’ procedure had been produced and implemented and with suitable training, the serious injury would have been avoided.”

This prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer Samantha Wells and supported by HSE paralegal, Rebecca Withell.