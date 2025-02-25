Narrow squeak for hedgehog rescued from Corby garden waste centre after being spotted by tip workers

A young hedgehog has been rescued after nearly being dumped with garden waste at a Corby recycling centre.

Sharp-eyed workers spotted the spikey creature among the cuttings and clippings that had been taken to the site, near Weldon, managed by FCC Environment.

Realising the hedgehog needed their help, FCC Environment team leader Tania Wiemer retrieved it and called in local animal experts.

Hals’ Urban Hedgehogs have the juvenile male hedgehog, now named Stig, in their care.

She said: “It was a bit of a surprise to find a hedgehog in the rubbish but we are used to finding all sorts of weird and wonderful things so we always keep an eye out. But it was great to have spotted Stig in good time and to have been able to get him somewhere safe where he can be looked after.”

Stig (of the dump) was taken to the hedgehog hospital for treatment. He was found to be suffering from hypothermia, was underfed and a problem with one of his rear legs.

After being warmed up in an incubator, he tucked into some food.

Alexander Walsh, FCC operations manager in North Northants, said: “I have a great team across all of the four sites, they work hard and do a great job ensuring as much of our household waste as possible is recycled so the team are always on the look out for items that should not be there.

"Stig will go down in the books as one of the most heart-warming visitors to site and we are delighted he is in the best place for him now.”

Tania has been following Stig’s progress and is pleased he is doing well.

She said: “There’s all this doom and gloom and I just wanted to share some good news. When we first saw him he looked like he was struggling. The man from the rescue centre came out straight away. We’re just so grateful.”

The Wildlife Trusts has issued guidance for people who find a hedgehog that may need help.

Hedgehogs usually hibernate between November to mid-March, but they can sometimes be seen out and about during this period changing nesting sites.

It is unusual to see a hedgehog around during winter or in daylight, so if you do see one and it looks unwell, it might need a helping hand.

Hedgehogs are wild animals, so being handled is a stressful experience. If you are unsure, contact a specialist group before trying to help.

If you decide to intervene, here's what to do:

– Prepare a cardboard box with high sides by lining it with a towel or scrunched up newspaper (so that the hedgehog can hide).

– Find yourself a pair of gardening gloves before gently scooping up the hedgehog into the box.

– Keep the box in a quiet, warm place: a hot water bottle filled with hot tap water wrapped in a towel can provide a gentle heat source – make sure it doesn’t go cold!

– You can provide some fresh water and meaty cat or dog food, but don't try to feed the hedgehog directly.

You can find your nearest hedgehog rescue group by visiting https://www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk/found-a-hedgehog/.

To support the work of Hal’s Urban Hedgehogs click here.