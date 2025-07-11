Name of third Kettering chicken shop planned for short stretch of Silver Street revealed

Silver Street Kettering could soon have a third chicken shop – as well as several other takeaways – as plans submitted to North Northants Council (NNC) are approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pepe’s, famed for its piri piri chicken, already has 236 outlets across the UK, including one on the outskirts of Corby and another in Northampton’s Wellingborough Road.

If the proposals are passed by the planning authority, the former Supervision building would be changed from retail use to a restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would see a third chicken takeaway in the street that already has Buffalo Chicken and Jackson’s Chicken.

Planning has been submitted to change the use of a shop in Silver Street Kettering to be used as a restaurant/National World

The building had been home to the ISM Music Academy which has relocated to Cunliffe Drive in Kettering due to its expanding business.

Mr K Singh Dadar has applied to convert 20-21 Silver Street into a branch of Pepe’s, install illuminated signs, put in a new shopfront as well new extraction equipment to the rear of the property.

The shop in Silver Street is a pair of early 20th-century commercial buildings with architectural features typical of the period, including brick façades, large shopfronts at ground level, and multi-pane sash or casement windows at upper levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supervision took over from Campbells furniture store. The buildings are not listed.

The expiry date for neighbours and consultations is July 31, 2025.

For more information go to NNC’s planning portal and search applications NK/2025/0221 and NK/2025/0222.