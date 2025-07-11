Name of third Kettering chicken shop planned for short stretch of Silver Street revealed
Pepe’s, famed for its piri piri chicken, already has 236 outlets across the UK, including one on the outskirts of Corby and another in Northampton’s Wellingborough Road.
If the proposals are passed by the planning authority, the former Supervision building would be changed from retail use to a restaurant.
It would see a third chicken takeaway in the street that already has Buffalo Chicken and Jackson’s Chicken.
The building had been home to the ISM Music Academy which has relocated to Cunliffe Drive in Kettering due to its expanding business.
Mr K Singh Dadar has applied to convert 20-21 Silver Street into a branch of Pepe’s, install illuminated signs, put in a new shopfront as well new extraction equipment to the rear of the property.
The shop in Silver Street is a pair of early 20th-century commercial buildings with architectural features typical of the period, including brick façades, large shopfronts at ground level, and multi-pane sash or casement windows at upper levels.
Supervision took over from Campbells furniture store. The buildings are not listed.
The expiry date for neighbours and consultations is July 31, 2025.
For more information go to NNC’s planning portal and search applications NK/2025/0221 and NK/2025/0222.
