Naked big-bellied man seen 'acting inappropriately' near Wellingborough village skatepark

A naked man is being sought after he committed an act of outraging public decency by ‘acting inappropriately’ in Station Road, Irchester.

Northants Police has appealed for witnesses to the incident in a wooded area close to Station Road and Irchester Skate Park between 8.30am and 9.30am on Sunday, August 24.

The six-foot man with a big belly was seen next to a popular footpath used predominantly by dog walkers and may have been busy at this time of day.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man is described as white, about 6ft with a large stomach and short brown hair. He was not wearing clothes at the time of the incident.

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling all forms of sexual offending and we take reports of this nature very seriously. Anyone who can help identify this man is urged to get in touch.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

“Please quote incident number 25000498276 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”