Mystery surrounds missing eggs that may be found in Kettering town centre

Youngsters are being asked to help look for Easter eggs that may be found in Kettering town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Egg-cellent Easter fun can be found in the town this spring with a free trail around the shops.

Children can get a trail sheet from any of the venues on the trail and then follow the map around town to find all the hidden eggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they’ve unscrambled the secret letters, they must crack the code to find the missing word to claim a delicious prize.

An Easter egg trail will be taking place in Kettering town centre

Emma Dezelu, deputy clerk at Kettering Town Council, said: “The trail is free to take part in and lots of fun. You can pick up a trail sheet from any of the venues on the list below and then just follow it around town to work out the Easter word.

“If you can solve the clues and find the word then there is a specially-themed bag of Easter sweets to be claimed at The Sweet Shop at the end.”

The shops and venues taking part are:

Kettering Library

Kafe Bloc

Kino Lounge

Retro Mania

Geek Retreat

That Pink Shop

Waterstones

Clarks Shoes

Market Harborough Building Society

The Shop (Sweet Shop)

The trail will be ready from Friday April, 4 until Saturday, April 29, excluding Sundays and Bank Holiday Monday.

More information can be found online at www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/easter1