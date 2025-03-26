Mystery surrounds missing eggs that may be found in Kettering town centre
The Egg-cellent Easter fun can be found in the town this spring with a free trail around the shops.
Children can get a trail sheet from any of the venues on the trail and then follow the map around town to find all the hidden eggs.
When they’ve unscrambled the secret letters, they must crack the code to find the missing word to claim a delicious prize.
Emma Dezelu, deputy clerk at Kettering Town Council, said: “The trail is free to take part in and lots of fun. You can pick up a trail sheet from any of the venues on the list below and then just follow it around town to work out the Easter word.
“If you can solve the clues and find the word then there is a specially-themed bag of Easter sweets to be claimed at The Sweet Shop at the end.”
The shops and venues taking part are:
Kettering Library
Kafe Bloc
Kino Lounge
Retro Mania
Geek Retreat
That Pink Shop
Waterstones
Clarks Shoes
Market Harborough Building Society
The Shop (Sweet Shop)
The trail will be ready from Friday April, 4 until Saturday, April 29, excluding Sundays and Bank Holiday Monday.
More information can be found online at www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/easter1
