Mystery surrounds closure of Kettering town centre clothes shop
Notices appeared in Rev’s window alerting shoppers to the impending withdrawal from the Newlands shopping centre last week.
The fashion store owned by Step Up Retail Ltd opened more than 10 years ago - there are three branches including two in Peterborough.
Originally opened in the Newlands, the store moved to Kettering High Street – it has since moved back into the shopping centre.
Rev Kettering - also known online as My RevUK! says they are ‘a unique, forward-thinking fashion boutique offering women’s fashion, footwear, accessories and childrenswear, all at fantastic affordable prices.’
When approached by the Northants Telegraph, the owner declined to comment.
Newlands management have been unable to give any closing date.
It has been confirmed the Peterborough stores will remain open.
