Mystery Northamptonshire woman wins £1 million on The National Lottery... and buys kettle with winnings
Known only as Ms. C from Northamptonshire, the woman matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on October 26.
After he big win, her first purchases were a new kettle and a shopping trip to buy clothes. She also plans to buy a new family home.
Andy Carter, from Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Amazing! What quali-tea news for Ms. C, who has become a million pounds richer overnight. She can look forward to enjoying a nice cuppa in her new home with her new kettle. Huge congratulations!”
Winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
The National Lottery is celebrating 30 years. Since it launched, more than 7,400 millionaires have been made and more than £50 billion has been raised for good causes.