A mystery Northamptonshire man has won a lottery game, which has bagged him £10,000 a month for a whole year.

Known only as Mr H, the lucky winner matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Thursday January 18.

Mr H played using a random selection of numbers via the National Lottery website and after his win, chose to release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Fantastic news for Mr. H - he can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for an entire year. Huge congratulations.”