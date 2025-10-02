'My mindset is positive and I’m not living in dread about what might happen' says Kettering woman diagnosed with secondary breast cancer

A Kettering woman has signed up for the Half Moon challenge in London to raise awareness and be part of the conversation about secondary breast cancer.

Pat Knight, 63, from Kettering has supported Walk the Walk for years, taking on many walking challenges.

But in 2018, out of the blue, Pat was diagnosed with breast cancer herself.

In early 2023, she had a secondary breast cancer diagnosis meaning that her cancer can now only be treated, but not cured.

Pat Knight (centre) with friends taking part in Walk the Walk’s 5K ZOOM Walk London in 2023

She has had a difficult year getting used to living with her new medication, which essentially keeps her alive.

But she is now managing to live much better with her secondary cancer.

And as a goal to work towards, she has signed up for the Half Moon (15.1 miles) challenge at The MoonWalk London 2026, which will be her first MoonWalk since 2019.

Here’s Pat’s story in her own words:

Pat Knight taking on her most recent MoonWalk London Full Moon (26.2 miles) walking challenge in 2019

Pat said: “I supported cancer charity Walk the Walk for many years, taking part in many of its famous MoonWalks and other walking events, raising money to support people with breast and other cancers.

"Then I was diagnosed with breast cancer myself and had a secondary (incurable) breast cancer diagnosis a few years later.

"I came through a difficult time following my secondary diagnosis and am now living very well with the disease.

"So well, that I’ve just signed up do another MoonWalk London in May 2026.

Pat Knight recently with her dog Draco

"By taking on the Half Moon challenge (15.1 miles), I want to raise awareness of secondary breast cancer and meet up once again with my wonderful and hugely supportive Walk the Walk ‘family’.

"I first took part in The MoonWalk London in 2011 - I had no personal links to breast cancer whatsoever back then.

"However, I’d watched Victoria Wood’s documentary about the event a few years earlier and thought it sounded like fun.

"I’d never actually got around to signing up though, but one day, my friend Jo turned up at our slimming class, asking if we would like to sign up for The MoonWalk London with her that year.

"I was up for it!”

"Since then, I’ve done 14 MoonWalks in London, Scotland and Iceland, as well as many other long distance and multi day walking events, all raising money for the wonderful Walk the Walk charity.

"So many of the charity’s other supporters have become like my family during that time.

"Throughout all my years of taking part in Walk the Walk’s events, my awareness of breast cancer was really heightened and I checked my breasts regularly.

"During The MoonWalk London 2018 I had a bad fall and bruised myself badly, including my left breast.

"When the bruising there finally disappeared, I noticed a lump on my breast, which hadn’t gone away.

"Rather than ignoring it, I decided to get it checked out.

"After a number of tests, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"My immediate reaction was to burst into tears, but in the next breath I decided I needed to get a handle on everything.

"I wanted to know about the plan for my treatment and was relieved when my doctors told me that my cancer had been found early and was very treatable. “I had surgery to remove the lump, followed by radiotherapy. Just a few months later, I was taking on marathon walking events again to raise money for Walk the Walk.

"I was determined to get my life totally back to normal after that first breast cancer diagnosis and I did.

"All those walking events and raising money for an amazing charity were a real driver for me on my road back to full fitness.

"I retired from work in March 2022 and had lots of great plans for more charity walks – I completed a multi-day walking challenge along the famous Camino trail in Spain and joined a local walking group too.

“But then in November that year, I had a fall when I was out with the group and injured my shoulder.

"A month later, the bruising had gone, but there was still a lump on my shoulder.

"Again, I knew that I needed to get it checked.

"At the end of January 2023, I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

"This meant that some of the cancer cells had spread from my breast to another part of my body, in this case my shoulder."

What is secondary breast cancer?

Pat said: "To start with, I didn’t really understand what secondary breast cancer actually meant.

"I hadn’t known previously that although secondary breast cancer can be treated, it can’t be cured.

"You can never get rid of it. When I had my first cancer diagnosis a few years previously, the chance of it spreading and becoming incurable was never actually talked about.

"The language used when I was told about my secondary diagnosis was very confusing – I was told that I would be going into ‘palliative care’.

"For me and probably a lot of other people, palliative is a word I’d always associated with someone who is actually physically dying or close to dying.

"That wasn’t the case for me. It’s a terrible word to use for people like me - and many other people – who can live with a secondary cancer diagnosis.

"I now understand totally what secondary cancer means, but a lot of people across society still don’t.

“I call my secondary cancer Shirley. That’s Shirley in my shoulder!

"I know that Shirley will be with me for life, so I gave her a name.

"Shirley can’t be operated on and removed unfortunately, as she is too near the main artery in my left arm.

“For the first few months of my secondary breast cancer treatment I was on targeted therapy, which I had via injections.

"But then this particular therapy stopped working and at my next CT scan, Shirley had grown slightly. I moved onto taking chemotherapy tablets – two weeks on and one week off.

"These tablets come with a variety of side effects, but I’ve learnt to live with them.

"I’ve now had 34 cycles of these chemo tablets and they are working.

"At my last scan, Shirley had actually shrunk for the first time in two years.

"Shirley’s cells haven’t moved anywhere else in my body and I’m very glad about that.

"If these chemo tablets do stop working at some point, I know that developments in treatments for secondary breast cancer are happening all the time.

"There will be hope for me and there could be other options.

"At the moment, I’m feeling well – I’ve got used to my treatment schedule, sorted out my diet, moved house and I feel like a different person.

"For a few years, I was struggling to live with my cancer, but I’m doing it very well now.

"I wasn’t offered much advice by my doctors on how to do this and had to work it out for myself.

"I know that my life has changed, but I still have a very full life, just a slightly different life.

"Some people remark to me that I’ve had 34 rounds of chemo, so it can’t be working.

"But that’s not true – it’s actually keeping me alive.

"Maybe even 10 years ago, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to have a treatment which allows me to live well with secondary breast cancer.

"I feel so lucky that I do.

"My mindset is positive and I’m not living in dread about what might happen.”

Looking to the future

Pat said: "My immune system is compromised of course, and I have to be very careful not to catch anything, but I’m able to live my life.

"I have to plan ahead and know my limitations – I have to rely on the people around me a bit more.

“My last MoonWalk London marathon challenge was in 2019, although I’ve done some shorter 5K events for Walk the Walk since.

"However, now that I feel much better than I have in a while, it was time to sign up for another, longer walking challenge.

"I’ll be taking on the Half Moon (15.1 miles) challenge at The MoonWalk London in May 2026 with my niece Jayne.

"She’ll join me during my training and help get me to and from London.

"Because it’s Jayne’s first Walk the Walk event, I’ll be even more motivated to get to the start line (and finish line!) as I don’t want to let her down.

"I can’t wait to see so many members of my Walk the Walk family in person again too.

"By taking part, I want to raise as much awareness as I can of secondary breast cancer – I’m really happy to talk about what’s happened to me, because I know that it might help someone else.

"When I was first diagnosed with primary breast cancer, I said that if one person got themselves checked out after listening to me, then it’s worth it.

"And that’s the same now for secondary breast cancer – the conversation about secondary breast cancer needs to be out there and I want to be part of it.”

How to get involved

To sign up for The MoonWalk London 2026 on Saturday, May 16, go to www.walkthewalk.org

Walk the Walk is a cancer charity, passionate about encouraging women and men to become fitter, healthier and to take control of their own well-being.

Participants wear Walk the Walk’s signature decorated bras or brightly coloured bra t-shirts, raising awareness and funds for cancer prevention, research and the emotional and physical care of those living with cancer.

To date, Walk the Walk has raised more than £146 million.

For more information go to www.walkthewalk.org