News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
20 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
21 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
23 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Must-see stage comedy about the season that Celtic fans will never forget: Bend it Like Brattbakk arrives at Core Corby this month

Bend it Like Brattbakk takes in the highs and lows of one of the most memorable periods in Celtic’s history

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 8th May 2023, 07:02 BST- 2 min read
James McAnerney dropped into Paletto Lounge to talk about his stage show Bend if like Brattbakk at the Core Corby on May 27James McAnerney dropped into Paletto Lounge to talk about his stage show Bend if like Brattbakk at the Core Corby on May 27
James McAnerney dropped into Paletto Lounge to talk about his stage show Bend if like Brattbakk at the Core Corby on May 27

It had been a torrid nine seasons for Celtic FC. Fierce rivals Glasgow Rangers had won every league title since the mid-80s, the Scottish Premiership was at its peak and the world was watching to see whether Rangers could make it a historic ten-in-a-row.

The climax was a final-day thriller in Spring 1998 during which Norwegian Harald Brattbakk became the unlikely hero.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twenty-five years on, the acclaimed stage-show Bend it Like Brattbakk is coming to Corby. The production had been on a hugely successful run including major shows at Glasgow’s iconic SEC venue until the pandemic shut theatres across the world.

Now it’s back up-and-running and is arriving in Corby this months thanks to local man Peter McGowan, who met star James McAnerney while on one of his regular trips up to watch Celtic at Parkhead.

Most Popular

James, who has previously starred in Outlander, visited Corby last week ahead of the two shows at the Core on Saturday, May 27.

He caught up with the Northants Telegraph in Paletto Lounge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I didn’t really know much about Corby,” said James.

"I got talking to Peter at a Celtic game and he said we should definitely come and do a show here because it’s so Scottish.

“I got out of the taxi and the first bloke I spoke to had a thick Scottish accent.”

James was introduced to drama at school by a priest who asked the kids to put their hands up if they went to church. Disheartened by the lacklustre response from the kids who told him church was boring, the priest encouraged them to act out bible stories. They started a drama club and James went on to have a successful acting career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I was lucky enough to be cast in Outlanders,” he said. “It’s been a great experience.

"But there’s nothing like live theatre and that audience interaction.”

Jim Orr’s Bend it like Brattbakk tells the story of Celtic’s 1997/8 season through the eyes of Hoops fanatic Maggie, played by Mori Christian, and her equally Celtic-daft dad, Tam – played by James – who is obsessed by the fear of ‘The 10’.

You can buy tickets for the 2.30pm and 7.30pm shows here.

Related topics:CelticGlasgow RangersScottish PremiershipCorby