James McAnerney dropped into Paletto Lounge to talk about his stage show Bend if like Brattbakk at the Core Corby on May 27

It had been a torrid nine seasons for Celtic FC. Fierce rivals Glasgow Rangers had won every league title since the mid-80s, the Scottish Premiership was at its peak and the world was watching to see whether Rangers could make it a historic ten-in-a-row.

The climax was a final-day thriller in Spring 1998 during which Norwegian Harald Brattbakk became the unlikely hero.

Twenty-five years on, the acclaimed stage-show Bend it Like Brattbakk is coming to Corby. The production had been on a hugely successful run including major shows at Glasgow’s iconic SEC venue until the pandemic shut theatres across the world.

Now it’s back up-and-running and is arriving in Corby this months thanks to local man Peter McGowan, who met star James McAnerney while on one of his regular trips up to watch Celtic at Parkhead.

James, who has previously starred in Outlander, visited Corby last week ahead of the two shows at the Core on Saturday, May 27.

He caught up with the Northants Telegraph in Paletto Lounge.

"I didn’t really know much about Corby,” said James.

"I got talking to Peter at a Celtic game and he said we should definitely come and do a show here because it’s so Scottish.

“I got out of the taxi and the first bloke I spoke to had a thick Scottish accent.”

James was introduced to drama at school by a priest who asked the kids to put their hands up if they went to church. Disheartened by the lacklustre response from the kids who told him church was boring, the priest encouraged them to act out bible stories. They started a drama club and James went on to have a successful acting career.

"I was lucky enough to be cast in Outlanders,” he said. “It’s been a great experience.

"But there’s nothing like live theatre and that audience interaction.”

Jim Orr’s Bend it like Brattbakk tells the story of Celtic’s 1997/8 season through the eyes of Hoops fanatic Maggie, played by Mori Christian, and her equally Celtic-daft dad, Tam – played by James – who is obsessed by the fear of ‘The 10’.