Open air concerts will return to a Kettering park this summer – and musicians interested in performing have been urged to come forward.

The popular Bands in the Park will run on Sunday afternoons from June until September at the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park bandstand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Town Council is looking for local bands, groups, choirs and musicians to perform live at the free-to-attend events.

Kettering Bands in the Park

This year the council is looking to expand its programme and, as well as featuring traditional brass bands, they want to diversify into different types of musical offerings. The council is also hoping to run a couple of events in the town centre.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con, Ise Lodge) said: “We are really pleased to be bringing back music to the park this summer as part of our season of events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The concerts are always really popular and we are looking to put on even more events this summer, with a wider range of bands. If you fancy performing in the bandstand this year, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone wishing to perform at the events can contact deputy town clerk Emma Dezelu by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad