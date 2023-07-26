Musical skills of Kettering nursery children boosted by county project and council funding

Ed Sheerans, Dua Lipas and Adeles of the future have been boosted by a Northamptonshire-based project that has embedded music into their nursery learning.

With funds from Youth Music, Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT) has been able to develop their offer for youngest children and to support staff.

Led by Sarah Wise, a team of six music teachers went into different early years settings – including Ronald Tree Nursery in Kettering – to transform how music is used in sessions.

Children at Ronald Tree Nursery School in Kettering

Ms Wise, head of Early Years and KS1 at NMPAT, said: “This project has been really well received here. We’ve tried to move practitioners away from being a one-off group time, to introduce music throughout the children’s morning or afternoon. There are resources that the children can help themselves to, they can move things around, explore sound and work with their friends - sing, dance, relax.”

As the Youth Music project concluded, Ronald Tree Nursery applied to the Council Membership Empowerment fund for instruments, books, props and speakers so that the children could continue to explore and grow as musicians.

Ms Wise said: “We are seeing them bring their musical self to the setting, seeing some of the incredible skill and knowledge they have already. They have been able to develop their senses of pulse, awareness of rhythm, pitch match, sing in tune, and compose – but we also see the benefits in terms of their social and emotional development.”

Before the project staff said they enjoyed group music sessions with children, but some lacked confidence in planning ‘lessons’.

Children at Ronald Tree Nursery School in Kettering with NMPAT staff

Ms Wise added: “Practitioners have reported improved confidence with regard to planning and leading opportunities for children, and placing this value on music has resulted in children being keen to show what they can do. Alongside developing musical skills and confidence, the project has had positive outcomes in terms of developing communication and language and supporting social and emotional development.