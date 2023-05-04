News you can trust since 1897
Music festival in aid of Prostate Cancer charity to bring talented local artists to Rushden Historical Transport Society

It's hoping to raise £1,000

By William Carter
Published 4th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:01 BST

A music festival is to be held at Rushden Historical Transport Society’s Goods Shed in May to raise funds for Prostate Cancer Research after its organiser overcame the illness.

Hoping to raise to raise at least £1000, the event on May 20 from 11am until 6pm will feature local guitar groups, bands, singers, and various stall holders, as well as a magician, classic bikes and a few classic cars.

Elaine Rumble of Rushden Historical Transport Society (RHTS) said: "So many people have given up their time to make this a special day and we are very grateful to all RHTS volunteers, musicians and exhibitors.

'Martyn's Music Festival' will be in support of Prostate Cancer Research
"Without these people we couldn’t run the event.

“Due to the current situation with cost of living, hiked energy bills etc, we have decided that we will not charge for entrance.

"This will give a free day out for families who can make donations as they wish."

The music festival is organised in part by Martyn Penney, who has overcome prostate cancer himself. Martyn had successful treatment at Kettering General Hospital, and the festival is an opportunity to give something back.

Approximately 11,000 men die of the illness each year in the UK, with one in eight being diagnosed with the condition in their lifetime.

Prostate Cancer Research is ‘not just working to add years to life, [it’s] also about adding life to years.’

The railway museum, memorabilia shop and buffet carriage will all be open on the day.

Rushden Historical Transport Society has also started a fundraiser on JustGiving in support of Prostate Cancer Research, which can be found here.