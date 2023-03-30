A music festival set up to raise funds and awareness for mental health charities is back in Corby this year.

The festival is on at Stewart and Lloyds Football Ground on Saturday, July 8, from 1pm to 10pm.

‘Chinfest’ was founded last year in memory of Tracey 'Chin' Chinnock who lost her battle with mental health.

Chinfest poster

Eve Walker, alongside Laura Gemmill and Leanne Lowden, are the organisers of the festival, set up in memory of their friend.

Eve said: “It all started, I think we were in a friend's garden, we wanted to do something to remember Tracey and kind of keep her memory alive, so we said we would have a day.

“It just started small, we would all meet up and have a day and then it grew, people started saying ‘that sounds like a great idea, I’d like to come’ then we thought what if we ticketed it and gave the money to Mind and Youth Works, two organisations that Tracey, because she worked with troubled youth, it was a big thing for her.”

500 people attended and they managed to raise £4,000, with the funds being equally split between Corby Mind and Youth Works.

The money stayed in the town to help the people of Corby.

Mind has just finished a full makeover of the Argyll Street premises and kitted the rooms out which are used in partnership with Youth Works for youth counselling sessions with the money donated from Chinfest.

Eve said: “This year we are going bigger, we want to not only raise money but awareness that although you might have dark days, you are not alone.

“We’re really, really excited about this year, we can see the potential it has.”

A bench dedicated to Tracey which was unveiled at last year's Chinfest

There will be a well-being area again with Mind and Youth Works present to offer advice or a friendly face to chat to.

They have also added 'For men to talk,' a Bedfordshire organisation set up to help men struggling with anxiety, depression and grief.

There is a full line-up of music on their main stage supporting local talent in and around the town and a free festival line up for children, finishing with a silent disco finale.

Fly By Bars will be bringing a Street Food Friday pop-up to the event with food trucks, cocktails and craft beer.

There will be local graffiti artists painting on the day, as well as workshops and Corby Library.

Guest Sandi Bogle from Gogglebox will also be there on the day.

All of this has been made possible by local businesses in the town sponsoring the event, including IYC Commissioning limited, Stuart Charles Estate agents, Sinclair Engineering Solutions and EMN Civils Ltd.

The organisers are still trying to add as many different groups to the well-being area as possible so if there is anyone who would like to come forward, they can contact the organisers.

