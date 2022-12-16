A mum and her two children who were killed in Kettering yesterday (December 15) have been named locally.

Kettering General Hospital nurse Mrs Anju Asok, her son six-year-old Jeeva Saju and four year-old daughter Janvi Saju were found seriously injured at their home in Petherton Court at 11.15am.

Despite the ‘best efforts’ of paramedics and police officers Mrs Asok died at the scene and her two children later died in hospital.

Police guard the scene in Petherton Court, Kettering

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. At this time, officers are not seeking anyone else.

Local policing area commander Superintendent Steve Freeman, said: “There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the two children.

“The man we have arrested is currently being questioned by detectives in custody however anyone with any information is encouraged to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event. It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children.”

The cordon remains in place - Pettherton Court, Kettering

Forensic post-mortem examinations to establish the cause of death will be taking place in the coming days.

More to follow.