News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Murder accused appears in court charged with killing Charlie Adair so he could steal his phone and bank card

Anthony David Robertson was before magistrates in Lincoln
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST
Anthony David Robertson appeared before Lincoln Magistrates' Court this morning charged with the murder of Charlie McGhee Adair. Photo: NationalWorld / Inset: Lincs Police.Anthony David Robertson appeared before Lincoln Magistrates' Court this morning charged with the murder of Charlie McGhee Adair. Photo: NationalWorld / Inset: Lincs Police.
Anthony David Robertson appeared before Lincoln Magistrates' Court this morning charged with the murder of Charlie McGhee Adair. Photo: NationalWorld / Inset: Lincs Police.

A Skegness man has faced his first court appearance charged with robbing and killing Charlie McGhee Adair.

This morning’s two-minute hearing, which started at exactly 10am at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, saw Anthony David Robertson appear in the dock wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 32-year-old spoke only to convey his date of birth and to confirm that he does not have a current address.

He is charge with murdering Mr Afdair, who was from Corby, and robbing his mobile phone and bank card before using the card fraudulently.

Most Popular

The court was told the incident happened on wasteground off Richmond Road, Skegness, on Monday (July 3).

Magistrates adjourned his case and he will appear this afternoon (Friday, July 7) before Lincoln Crown Court.