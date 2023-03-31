Mum's pride as Mawsley boy, nine, completes Captain Tom-style charity challenge

A kind-hearted Mawsley boy has completed a Captain Tom-style challenge after being inspired to raise money for charity.

Dominic Lawler, nine, braved all weathers to rack up 100 miles on foot, on his bicycle or in a pool since the start of 2023.

The Year 5 pupil at Mawsley Community Primary School had been discussing New Year’s resolutions with his parents and said he wanted to do something to help others.

Dominic Lawler has completed his 100-mile challenge

His younger sister has epilepsy so Dominic decided to raise money for the Epilepsy Society, giving himself 100 days to pass the 100-mile barrier and raise £100.

He’s now completed the challenge with two weeks to spare – and has beaten his fundraising goal after £120 was donated.

Proud mum Joanne said: "I am just beaming. He is such a lovely, caring boy and I feel so lucky to have him.

"He is so wonderful and he is doing this for a charity that means so much to the family – he has really thought about it.

"He is just amazing.”

Joanne added that Dominic had been learning about heroes at school and had heard about Captain Sir Thomas Moore, known as Captain Tom, who raised more than £30m for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday.

Dominic is now carrying on to see how many more miles he can achieve. It’s not the first time he has done his bit to help others having previously collected inflatables so they could be recycled and saved from landfill.

Lee Walton, who is Dominic’s class teacher at Mawsley Community Primary School, said: “Dominic has been an inspiration to all of us at Mawsley School.

"Raising more than £100 at such a young age is brilliant and for such a great cause is phenomenal.

"I know how much Dominic has been inspired by his own sister and how much he wanted to help her and other sufferers of epilepsy. It is great that all of his hard work walking has helped such a wonderful charity.”

